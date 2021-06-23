Alexandria unveils new name for high school

The only high school in Alexandria, Virginia, has a new name.

Alexandria City Public Schools unveiled the name Wednesday morning, along with a new logo.

T.C. Williams High School will be known as Alexandria City High School; the name becomes official July 1.

The school on King Street opened in 1965 and was one of three high schools in Alexandria.

It was named after Thomas Chambliss Williams, the Alexandria schools superintendent from the mid-1930s until 1963. He resisted desegregation and argued that Black and white students learned differently and should remain in separate schools, the Alexandria City Public Schools website said.

Alexandria consolidated its high schools into one school in 1971, and would open a new high school building at the same location in 2008.

The school board unanimously backed a name change last November.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this story.