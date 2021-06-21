CORONAVIRUS: No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Md. | Elder-care COVID-19 rules under fire | mRNA technology alters vaccines | Area vaccination numbers
Alexandria police investigate string of overnight vehicle break-ins

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

June 21, 2021, 3:30 PM

Alexandria police in Virginia are investigating an overnight theft spree in which more 60 vehicles were broken into between June 14 and 15, officials said Monday.

The break-ins were spread across 11 locations in Alexandria’s West End area, according to a police news release.

The suspect or suspects busted the windows and then went through the vehicles, police said. “In some cases, wallets, keys, money, and other personal items were taken,” the release stated.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or video of the alleged break-ins is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department’s nonemergency number at (703) 746-4444.

“No detail is too small,” police said.

Authorities said that while vehicles break-ins cannot always be prevented, residents can take steps to minimize becoming a victim. They offered the following tips.

  • Always lock your vehicle.
  • Never leave anything of value in your vehicle, including wallets, keys, money, laptops and tablets, cellphones, jewelry, or weapons.
  • Avoid leaving your vehicle parked in one place for an extended period.
  • Be aware of your surroundings. If you “See Something, Say Something.”  Call 911 or the Alexandria Police Department’s nonemergency number (703) 746-4444 to report any suspicious behavior.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

