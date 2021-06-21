Alexandria police investigate string of overnight vehicle break-ins

Alexandria police in Virginia are investigating an overnight theft spree in which more 60 vehicles were broken into between June 14 and 15, officials said Monday.

Alexandria police in Virginia are investigating an overnight theft spree in which more 60 vehicles were broken into between June 14 and 15, officials said Monday.

The break-ins were spread across 11 locations in Alexandria’s West End area, according to a police news release.

The suspect or suspects busted the windows and then went through the vehicles, police said. “In some cases, wallets, keys, money, and other personal items were taken,” the release stated.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or video of the alleged break-ins is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department’s nonemergency number at (703) 746-4444.

“No detail is too small,” police said.

Authorities said that while vehicles break-ins cannot always be prevented, residents can take steps to minimize becoming a victim. They offered the following tips.