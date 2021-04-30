Alexandria seeks feedback on academic calendars

The Alexandria public school system has released three proposed calendars for school years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, and is looking for the public’s input on the options.

The Alexandria, Virginia, public school system has released three proposed calendars for school years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, and is looking for the public’s input on the options.

The proposed calendars for 2022-2023 are more alike than different. Classes will again begin before Labor Day — the upcoming 2021-2022 year is the first year for that change.

Classes begin Aug. 23, 2022, and end June 12, 2023, for 176 student days. The holidays for all three calendars:

Labor Day break includes Friday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 5

Thanksgiving break from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25

10 days for winter break from Dec. 19 to Dec. 30

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16

Presidents Day, Feb. 20

Spring Break from April 3 to April 7

Memorial Day, May 29

You can see the options for both years, check your preference and leave comments on the Alexandria City Public Schools website.

The calendars for the Samuel Tucker school are different, with classes beginning in July. They’re also on the system’s website.