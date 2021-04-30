CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Alexandria seeks feedback on…

Alexandria seeks feedback on academic calendars

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 30, 2021, 11:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Alexandria, Virginia, public school system has released three proposed calendars for school years 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, and is looking for the public’s input on the options.

The proposed calendars for 2022-2023 are more alike than different. Classes will again begin before Labor Day — the upcoming 2021-2022 year is the first year for that change.

Classes begin Aug. 23, 2022, and end June 12, 2023, for 176 student days. The holidays for all three calendars:

  • Labor Day break includes Friday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 5
  • Thanksgiving break from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25
  • 10 days for winter break from Dec. 19 to Dec. 30
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 16
  • Presidents Day, Feb. 20
  • Spring Break from April 3 to April 7
  • Memorial Day, May 29

You can see the options for both years, check your preference and leave comments on the Alexandria City Public Schools website.

The calendars for the Samuel Tucker school are different, with classes beginning in July. They’re also on the system’s website.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

VA's meteoric telehealth expansion poses new questions for the future

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up