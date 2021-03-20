CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Two abducted at gun-point in Alexandria, one injured

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 20, 2021, 12:49 AM

Two people were abducted at gun-point in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Seminary Road near Mark Center Avenue near Interstate 395, according to a Alexandria Police spokeswoman. 

The abductor held the two victim against their will inside a building for under an hour, the spokeswoman said.

The suspect then left the pair, but one was injured during the abduction.

It is unclear whether the injured victim was shot, but they are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. 

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

