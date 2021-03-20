Two abducted at gun-point in Alexandria, one injured

Two people were abducted at gun-point in Alexandria County on Friday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Seminary Road near Mark Center Avenue near Interstate 395, according to a Alexandria Police spokeswoman.

NOTIFICATION:: APD is investigating an armed robbery and abduction in the 5000 block of Seminary Rd. It happened around 11:30 pm. One of the two victims suffered an injury that doesn’t appear to be life-threatening. Details are still developing. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) March 20, 2021

The abductor held the two victim against their will inside a building for under an hour, the spokeswoman said.

The suspect then left the pair, but one was injured during the abduction.

It is unclear whether the injured victim was shot, but they are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.