CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Ex-Virginia CEO founder facing…

Ex-Virginia CEO founder facing years in prison for stock fraud

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 5:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The former CEO of a Northern Virginia tech startup is facing five years or more in prison after pleading guilty to duping investors out of more than $18 million by lying about the company’s financial performance.

Daniel Boice, 41, of Alexandria, is scheduled for sentencing Friday in federal court. He pleaded guilty in December to stock fraud and wire fraud.

Defense lawyers are seeking a five-year sentence. Prosecutors are asking for an eight-year term.

He raised more than $18 million from more than 90 different investors for a company called Trustify that was supposed to connect consumers with private investigators. But Boice admitted he used at least $3.7 million of the money for personal expenses, including private jet travel and furnishing a seaside vacation home.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed a civil complaint against Boice and his wife at the time, Jennifer Mellon, who served as a vice president of Trustify.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up