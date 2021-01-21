Justin Wilson announces bid for second term as Alexandria mayor

In an email sent by his mayoral campaign, Wilson named the COVID-19 pandemic as a major factor contributing to a "unique and challenging moment" in Alexandria's history.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson has announced his bid for a second term leading the Northern Virginia city.

After two years serving as Alexandria’s mayor, Wilson has confirmed he will seek reelection this November. His current three-year term will expire next January.

In an email sent by his mayoral campaign, Wilson named the COVID-19 pandemic as a major factor contributing to a “unique and challenging moment” in Alexandria’s history.

“We could not foresee the pandemic that has shattered our economy, threatened the health, safety and financial security of so many and highlighted the very real inequities faced by Black and Brown residents of our community,” Wilson wrote.

“In the face of the pandemic, we have demonstrated that we could build the creative partnerships to preserve public health, protect our residents and keep our small businesses afloat. Leading the recovery requires that we support our children, invest in our infrastructure and expand our economy.”

Wilson is optimistic that community collaboration and investment would see Alexandria through “daunting” health care and economic obstacles, highlighting plans for a new hospital, expanded early-childhood education and advancements in climate resiliency.

Alexandria will vote on its next mayor during the Nov. 2 general election, along with other state and local offices, including Virginia governor, attorney general, city council and school board.