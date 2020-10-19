Alexandria offers new Black history tours, trails for fall

"There's increased interest, increased urgency to understand our history in a more inclusive way," a Visit Alexandria official said.

From a waterfront heritage trail to a tour telling stories of the Underground Railroad, Alexandria, Virginia’s Black history experience is engaging visitors with seven new trails and tours across the city.

“There’s so much more to the sites and stories that are great educational opportunities for those who are really looking to deepen and expand their awareness,” said Patricia Washington, president of Visit Alexandria.

The list of seven historical sites has been in the making for years and is more timely now than ever, Washington said, as the U.S. reckons with systemic racism and social injustices.

“There’s increased interest, increased urgency to understand our history in a more inclusive way,” Washington said.

For a complete list of the Black history experiences currently being offered, visit the city’s website.