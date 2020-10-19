CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reports 2nd highest number of new cases | Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience | Latest test results in DC region
Alexandria offers new Black history tours, trails for fall

Melissa Howell

October 19, 2020, 2:03 PM

From a waterfront heritage trail to a tour telling stories of the Underground Railroad, Alexandria, Virginia’s Black history experience is engaging visitors with seven new trails and tours across the city.

“There’s so much more to the sites and stories that are great educational opportunities for those who are really looking to deepen and expand their awareness,” said Patricia Washington, president of Visit Alexandria.

The list of seven historical sites has been in the making for years and is more timely now than ever, Washington said, as the U.S. reckons with systemic racism and social injustices.

“There’s increased interest, increased urgency to understand our history in a more inclusive way,” Washington said.

For a complete list of the Black history experiences currently being offered, visit the city’s website.

The Manumission Tour Company offers a new route, starting Nov. 1, about the enslaved Alexandrians who escaped to freedom, covering stories from the Underground Railroad. (Courtesy Visit Alexandria/Chris Cruz)
Visit the African American Heritage Park at 500 Holland Lane.

Learn more about sisters Mary and Emily Edmonson at this tribute to them.

Learn about one of the nation’s earliest sit-ins at the Barrett Branch Library.

