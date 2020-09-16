Fire in Old Town Alexandria forces family from home

Alexandria firefighters were called to a fire in a single family home at 614 S. St. Asaph Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A fire forced a Virginia family to leave their house in Old Town Alexandria early Wednesday morning.

Alexandria firefighters were called to the fire in a single-family residence at 614 S. St. Asaph Street at 6 a.m. Wednesday. They found visible fire and smoke coming from the roof, according to Rick Muse, a spokesman for the city’s fire department.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and the family escaped to safety uninjured.

Firefighters remain on the scene checking for hot spots on the roof and attempting to determine what caused the blaze.

2nd working #fire in 24 hours. Fire in the 600 block of South St. Asaph. Fire showing from the top floor with extension to the roof and exposure. Units from @AlexandriaVAFD and @IAFF2068 on scene. — IAFF Local 2141 (@IAFFLocal2141) September 16, 2020

South St. Asaph Street is closed between Franklin and Gibbon streets. Intersections at North Washington Street are blocked.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.