RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Fire in Old Town…

Fire in Old Town Alexandria forces family from home

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

September 16, 2020, 7:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A fire forced a Virginia family to leave their house in Old Town Alexandria early Wednesday morning.

Alexandria firefighters were called to the fire in a single-family residence at 614 S. St. Asaph Street at 6 a.m. Wednesday. They found visible fire and smoke coming from the roof, according to Rick Muse, a spokesman for the city’s fire department.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and the family escaped to safety uninjured.

Firefighters remain on the scene checking for hot spots on the roof and attempting to determine what caused the blaze.

South St. Asaph Street is closed between Franklin and Gibbon streets. Intersections at North Washington Street are blocked.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Alexandria, VA News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up