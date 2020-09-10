Alexandria extends car tax deadline until mid-December

Alexandria residents who own cars now don't have to pay their car taxes until December after the city extended the deadline because of the coronavirus.

The deadline had been Oct. 5 for the personal property tax, but the Alexandria City Council extended the deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new deadline for the car tax and business personal property tax is Dec. 15. Late payments will be subject to a 10% penalty.

Those who owe the taxes can make partial payments until Dec. 15, and the city said longer payment plans are available for those who are having financial difficulties.

Police will delay enforcement of the red residential parking permit from Nov. 15 through Dec. 15.

The city said vehicles that are not currently registered for the car tax, or are parked in residential permit zones without a current blue parking permit, may still be ticketed.

Alexandria’s car tax rate is $5.33 per $100 of the assessed value of the vehicle.

Other Northern Virginia jurisdictions have not extended their deadlines for the car tax.

