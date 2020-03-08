Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day parade returns with bag pipes, Irish dancers in Old Town

With dogs, bag pipes and Irish dancers, it was all about the green today in Alexandria for the 39th Annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and Fun Dog Show.

With dogs, bag pipes and Irish dancers, Saturday was all green in Alexandria, Virginia, for the 39th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and dog show.

The event, held every year by the nonprofit organization Ballyshaners, is an effort to preserve Irish history while bringing the community together.

“We are really all about the community, so this is just another way for us to have fun,” said Kelly Grant, who works with the dog-friendly coworking organization ALX community.

She brought along River, dressed as a clover, and Eric, who rocked his best impression of a sheep. “In Old Town, one out of every four residents is a dog,” she added.

Hilary Walsh and her pup Scooterbug came from Hagerstown and were decked out for the event. “I love the Irish dancers and the bag pipes. This is our first time bringing a dog, so we’re really excited,” she said.

Each year, the parade brings out more than 2,000 participants, including dog rescue groups, drum bands and historical reenactors.

If you missed this year’s festivities, be sure to arrive early to grab a spot along the parade route next year.

