Alexandria police launch new campaign to keep officers safe on the road

Commuters often hear about the importance of safety on the road, but a new police program in Alexandria, Virginia, seeks to help officers keep themselves out of harm’s way on the road.

Through its newly-launched, 12-month “Safety First — Every Shift, Every Call” campaign, Alexandria police will provide officers with monthly safety tips throughout 2020 on topics like safe driving tactics, traffic stops and driving while fatigued.

The campaign was developed in response to an increase in traffic-related deaths and injuries in the law enforcement community, the Alexandria Police Department explained in a news release.

The campaign will serve as a “visual reminder” for police to practice safe behavior while driving and stepping out of their vehicles.

“There has been a large disproportionate amount of fatalities and injuries directly related to traffic incidents,” said Chief Michael Brown. “Like [all] police departments, the APD wants its officers to make it home safely to their families and friends.”

The campaign is a collaboration between the department, the National Police Foundation and the Bureau of Justice Assistance. It is funded through the Valor for Blue Program.

