Alexandria police arrest suspected tire-slasher

Alexandria police arrest suspected tire-slasher

Jennifer Ortiz

September 26, 2019, 12:42 PM

Police have arrested the man suspected of damaging about 64 vehicles in Alexandria, Virginia, earlier this week.

Many residents in the neighborhood around Kenwood Avenue, Dogwood Drive and Crestwood Drive near the 7-Eleven on North Quaker Lane woke up to flat tires Tuesday morning. Police said more than 75 tires were slashed.

Daniel Stryker, 32, of Alexandria was arrested and charged Tuesday with felony destruction of property. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call Detective Robert Hill at 703-746-6712.

Below is a map of the area where the slashings occurred.

