Power restored after 2K without electricity in Alexandria

More than 6,000 Dominion customers are without power in parts of Alexandria, Virginia Monday morning.

More than 2,200 Dominion customers were without power in parts of Alexandria, Virginia, earlier Monday.

Alexandria police said there was a crash on Hume Avenue involving a tractor-trailer that took down wires. Crews were on scene and worked to get power restored.

No one was hurt in the crash.

At the height of the outage, more than 10,000 were without electricity.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.