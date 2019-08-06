Home » Alexandria, VA News » Power restored after 2K…

Power restored after 2K without electricity in Alexandria

Teddy Gelman

August 12, 2019, 12:20 PM

More than 2,200 Dominion customers were without power in parts of Alexandria, Virginia, earlier Monday.

Alexandria police said there was a crash on Hume Avenue involving a tractor-trailer that took down wires. Crews were on scene and worked to get power restored.

No one was hurt in the crash.

At the height of the outage, more than 10,000 were without electricity.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Alexandria, VA News Latest News Local News Virginia News
Dominion Energy outages Teddy Gelman

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up