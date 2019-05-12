202
PHOTOS: 1st Jeep pickup since 1992 now on sale

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP May 12, 2019 12:13 pm 05/12/2019 12:13pm
Jeep’s first pickup to appear since 1992 is now on sale.

In fact, the first Jeep Gladiator sold has a local connection: It was sold in Alexandria, Virginia, according to Gladiator brand manager Brandon Girmus.

Prices for the truck start at nearly $36,000. The well-optioned Rubicon model clocked in at about $60,000.

Girmus said this is not simply a Wrangler with a pickup bed welded on to it; it was designed with towing and hauling in mind.

He said some parts that look like they were borrowed from the Wrangler are actually specific to the Gladiator. For instance, the Gladiator has a unique grille that allows for better airflow to the radiator.

See photos.

