PHOTOS: 1st Jeep pickup since 1992 now on sale

Jeep's first new pickup truck since 1992 has gone on sale. The first Jeep to be sold has a local connection: it was sold in Alexandria, Virginia. See photos of the new truck.

Jeep’s first pickup to appear since 1992 is now on sale.

In fact, the first Jeep Gladiator sold has a local connection: It was sold in Alexandria, Virginia, according to Gladiator brand manager Brandon Girmus.

Prices for the truck start at nearly $36,000. The well-optioned Rubicon model clocked in at about $60,000.

Girmus said this is not simply a Wrangler with a pickup bed welded on to it; it was designed with towing and hauling in mind.

He said some parts that look like they were borrowed from the Wrangler are actually specific to the Gladiator. For instance, the Gladiator has a unique grille that allows for better airflow to the radiator.

See photos.

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is now on sale. (WTOP/John Aaron)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.