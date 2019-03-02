St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Dog Show returns to Old Town Alexandria

It's a tradition that takes over Old Town Alexandria every year. The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Fun Dog Show returned to town with plenty of entertainment.

It’s a tradition that takes over Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, every year. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Dog Show returned to town with plenty of entertainment Saturday afternoon.

The parade started at 12:30 p.m. on King Street, where thousands of people lined the sidewalks dressed for the occasion. Pipe bands, Irish dancers and plenty of kilts were on display along the parade route.

The annual Fun Dog Show kicked off in Market Square, where more than 30 canines competed for the top prize in categories ranging from “Most Talented” to “Most St. Paddy’s Spirit.”

Sally Fallon and her pup, Baxter, were going for “Most Creative Costume” this year, with a small pot of gold packed with goodies sewn to the top of Baxter’s sweater.

Dogs in costume were perhaps the highlight of the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Alexandria. (WTOP/Melissa Howell)

“It’s supposed to be a dog’s pot of gold, so it has shoes in the pot. He didn’t win,” Fallon said, still pleased with her finished project.

Mary Wood recently moved to Alexandria from Bend, Oregon, and said the dogs and the festivities were the highlight of her weekend. “Bend is known as a dog city, but I think Alexandria is their competition,” she said. “It’s nice just to be with the people and to just celebrate the day,” Wood said.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell reported from Alexandria, Virginia.

