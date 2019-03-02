202
Home » Alexandria, VA News » St. Patrick's Day Parade…

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Dog Show returns to Old Town Alexandria

By Melissa Howell March 2, 2019 3:40 pm 03/02/2019 03:40pm
13 Shares

It’s a tradition that takes over Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, every year. The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Dog Show returned to town with plenty of entertainment Saturday afternoon.

The parade started at 12:30 p.m. on King Street, where thousands of people lined the sidewalks dressed for the occasion. Pipe bands, Irish dancers and plenty of kilts were on display along the parade route.

The annual Fun Dog Show kicked off in Market Square, where more than 30 canines competed for the top prize in categories ranging from “Most Talented” to “Most St. Paddy’s Spirit.”

Sally Fallon and her pup, Baxter, were going for “Most Creative Costume” this year, with a small pot of gold packed with goodies sewn to the top of Baxter’s sweater.

“It’s supposed to be a dog’s pot of gold, so it has shoes in the pot. He didn’t win,” Fallon said, still pleased with her finished project.

Mary Wood recently moved to Alexandria from Bend, Oregon, and said the dogs and the festivities were the highlight of her weekend. “Bend is known as a dog city, but I think Alexandria is their competition,” she said. “It’s nice just to be with the people and to just celebrate the day,” Wood said.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell reported from Alexandria, Virginia. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Animals & Pets dog parade Fun dog show Holiday News Latest News st. patricks day St. Patricks Day Parade Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Today in History: March 8
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Celebrity birthdays March 3-9
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018