Human skeletal remains found in Alexandria

By Hallie Mellendorf October 9, 2018 11:27 pm 10/09/2018 11:27pm
WASHINGTON — Alexandria police are conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday in Alexandria.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4700 block of King Street after the remains were discovered in a wooded area behind a business. The remains will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.

See map below for approximate location of the found remains.

