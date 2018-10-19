Ex-State Dept. worker gets 26 years for child porn

Skydance MacMahon, 45, of Alexandria, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in July to production of child pornography.

WASHINGTON — A former State Department employee from Alexandria, Virginia, has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for producing child pornography.

Skydance MacMahon, 45, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in July to production of child pornography, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that MacMahon worked with a woman in Canada, “using Skype and hidden cameras as well as overt recording,” to produce more than a thousand explicit photos and videos of children in Canada, and to distribute that pornography through cloud-storage services such as Dropbox. He also had thousands of images and videos of child pornography himself.

Related Stories State Department employee pleads guilty to producing child pornography Alexandria, VA News

In July, the prosecutors said they found child pornography on an Ohio man’s cellphone last year and were able to trace it through Dropbox to an account linked to MacMahon.

MacMahon was a digital media administrator at the Foreign Services Institute at the State Department when he committed the crimes, prosecutors said. He faces up to 60 years.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.