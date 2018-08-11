Va. man arrested, charged in 4 DC sexual assault cases

Santiago Rodriguez Campos, 34, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with three sexual abuse misdemeanors and one first-degree sexual abuse.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police arrested and charged an Alexandria, Virginia, man Thursday in connection to four sexual assaults in D.C.

Santiago Rodriguez Campos, 34, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with three sexual abuse misdemeanors and one first-degree sexual abuse.

Two incidents were in the fall of 2016. The other two were in May and June of this year.

Campos allegedly assaulted someone at 10:10 p.m. in the 900 block of 25th Street Northwest, on May 31, 2018. Police say he grabbed a woman from behind before sexually assaulting her and fleeing the scene.

Another incident occurred on June 3, 2018, at 11:11 p.m. in the 1500 block of P Street Northwest. Police say Campos approached the woman from behind and fled the scene after sexually assaulting her.

Campos allegedly sexually assaulted someone on Sept. 5, 2016, at 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Potomac Street Northwest. He then fled the scene, police say.

On Oct. 26, 2016, police say the suspect assaulted someone in the 1600 block of 33rd Street Northwest and fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on these cases or similar cases involving Campos to call 202-727-9099.

