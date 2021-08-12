CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Tunisia: 6 migrants including 4 kids found dead in desert

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 11:12 AM

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Six migrants, including four children, have died of thirst in Tunisia’s part of the Sahara Desert near the border with Algeria, the governor of Tunisia’s Tozeur region said Thursday.

The migrants from sub-Saharan Africa died amid the heat wave currently baking Tunisia and the entire Mediterannean region, Aymen Béjaoui told a local radio station.

In Tunisia temperatures on Wednesday reached a record high of 50 C (122 F), according to the national weather service.

Tunisian authorities have said recently that they are seeing an increase in migrants from African countries trying to cross the border from Algeria to Tunisia with the aim of reaching Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.

In recent weeks, Tunisian fishermen and naval authorities have retrieved scores of bodies of drowned migrants and rescued hundreds of others after multiple boats sank while trying to reach Europe.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

