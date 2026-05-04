America 250: The impact of GPS on the US military and the rest of us

GPS was designed to solve a fundamental military problem: knowing exactly where you are, anywhere on Earth, at any time.

As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, WTOP presents “250 Years of America,” a multipart series examining the innovations, breakthroughs and pivotal moments that have shaped the nation since 1776. HII is proud to partner with WTOP to bring you this series.

After an extensive preflight briefing, I stepped into the cockpit of a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16.

I slid into the back seat of the No. 8 jet, piloted by Maj. Anthony Mulhare.

They had walked me through everything, including how to deploy the parachute, where we’d be flying, how long we’d be in the air, and what to do in certain situations. It had been clinical and precise.

But when the canopy came down and we hit the airspace, what followed felt like controlled chaos. We flew straight up, straight down, upside down. You name it, we did it.

That kind of flying can disorient even the most seasoned flight crews. And yet, through all of it, there was an invisible constant holding everything together.

It was GPS. The U.S. Global Positioning System.

As civilians, we use it to navigate our cars, track workouts, find nearby locations and even power games. But inside that cockpit, it was something else entirely. It was the backbone of precision.

The next 48 minutes in Thunderbird No. 8 were ridiculous, in an exhilarating way, complete with high-G turns, rapid climbs and aggressive descents. Every maneuver was executed with exacting accuracy. That level of precision isn’t just pilot skill. It’s data, real-time positioning, velocity and altitude. It’s all fed continuously by a system that traces its roots back to the Cold War.

The United States Department of Defense approved that system in 1973. Known as NAVSTAR GPS, it was designed to solve a fundamental military problem: knowing exactly where you are, anywhere on Earth, at any time.

Earlier efforts, like the Navy’s TRANSIT system, could locate submarines using Doppler shifts, but only intermittently, and not with the precision modern warfare demands. GPS changed that by deploying a constellation of satellites broadcasting precise timing and orbital data. Receivers on the ground use that information to calculate position in three dimensions continuously.

The first satellite went up in 1978. By 1993, a full constellation of 24 satellites was operational, managed by the United States Air Force.

Its impact was immediate.

During the Gulf War, U.S. and coalition forces moved through the featureless Iraqi desert with a level of confidence that hadn’t existed before. GPS enabled the sweeping “left hook” maneuver that outflanked Iraqi forces. It turned empty terrain into a navigable battlespace.

It also transformed targeting. Precision-guided munitions, enhanced by GPS, could strike fixed coordinates in all weather, day or night. No line of sight required. No visual confirmation needed. Just the coordinates and confidence, they were right.

Inside that Thunderbird jet, I wasn’t thinking about satellites. But every second of that flight depended on them.

And it’s not just aviation. Every branch of the military uses GPS now for navigation, timing, encryption synchronization, logistics and guiding smart weapons. It underpins command and control. It ensures that forces separated by miles or continents are operating from the same exact reference point in time and space.

The system didn’t stay strictly military for long.

After the downing of Korean Air Lines Flight 007 in 1983, then-President Ronald Reagan authorized civilian access to GPS. That decision turned a strategic military capability into global infrastructure.

There are several other global navigation satellite systems. Russia, the European Union and China operate their own.

Today, GPS runs quietly beneath daily life. It synchronizes financial transactions. It stabilizes power grids. It enables global communications networks. And yes, it still gets you from point A to point B.

But its real power is deeper than navigation.

It’s timing.

Every GPS satellite carries atomic clocks, broadcasting signals so precise that even nanosecond discrepancies matter. That timing allows systems across the world, banks, telecom networks and military units to operate in sync.

Back in that cockpit, none of that complexity was visible. What I experienced was seamless precision under extreme conditions.

From Cold War innovation to modern necessity, GPS didn’t just change how we move.

It changed how we know where we are and how we act on it.

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