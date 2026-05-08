America 250: How the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage became the national standard

The U.S. housing market is very unique in that it offers homebuyers the option of a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage.

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WTOP's Linh Bui reports on how U.S. housing market is very unique in that it offers homebuyers the option of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

A unique financial instrument remains the cornerstone of the U.S. housing market, chosen by about 90% of homebuyers — the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

“It’s really born out of [a] crisis,” said Justin Kraeger, a D.C.-based mortgage adviser with Neo Home Loans. “We’re a very unique country in the sense that we have this great financial tool for consumers.”

Before the Great Depression, less than half of American households owned their homes. Mortgages were expensive and difficult to obtain. Down payments were high, sometimes up to 50% of the cost of the home. Balloon mortgages were common, meaning borrowers had to repay the full balance within a decade through a large lump‑sum payment. These challenging terms, including short maturities of just 5 to 10 years, kept homeownership out of reach for many Americans.

Everything changed in the 1930s, when the federal government stepped into mortgage lending in response to the economic crisis. New legislation aimed to stabilize collapsing housing finance institutions, create jobs through homebuilding and help homeowners avoid foreclosure.

The National Housing Act of 1934 dramatically expanded homeownership by creating the Federal Housing Administration. The FHA, now the largest mortgage insurer in the world, encouraged lending and popularized the fixed-rate long-term mortgages. The U.S. also launched Fannie Mae to foster a secondary market for FHA-insured loans. Down payments as low as 10%, as well as longer mortgage terms, made it possible for first-time buyers and families with limited incomes to own a home. During this time, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage emerged, gained popularity, and became the national standard.

“It landed on the 30-year as the standard because it is this lovely balance between a repayment period where you can pay back that mortgage in your lifetime,” Kraeger said. “The shorter the duration, the higher risk you’re taking. The longer the duration, the lower risk you’re taking.”

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is widely supported by the U.S. government and provides liquidity to the financial markets. It is considered one of the safest, most predictable mortgage products because its lower monthly payments offer protection against rising interest rates and support long‑term budgeting stability.

“It is probably the best hedge against inflation,” Kraeger said.

Throughout history, mortgage rates have shifted dramatically during major financial crises. In the early 1980s, mortgage rates rose to historic highs, peaking at 18% as inflation surged into double digits and an oil crisis created turmoil. Rates fell sharply in response to the 2008 financial crisis, dropping into the 4-5% range as the housing bubble burst. And during the COVID‑19 pandemic, they plunged to historic lows, below 3%, as the Federal Reserve slashed rates and intervened heavily in financial markets.

For potential homebuyers, Kraeger recommends not waiting around for lower mortgage rates, noting that rates move every day and are just one piece of the puzzle.

“Just get into the house,” he said. “Don’t try to time the market. Spend time in the market.”

Kraeger advises homebuyers to speak with a professional who can help build a plan aligned with their financial goals. Renting might be a better option for someone who doesn’t want the responsibilities of home maintenance or anticipates moving every few years. For those with a higher risk tolerance, an adjustable-rate mortgage could be a better fit.

“Find the financial instrument that’s going to work for you,” he said. “It just happens that most people buy a home and they stay in it long term [so] the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage becomes a really valuable tool to use.”

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