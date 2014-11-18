WTOP: Washington, DC's Top News, Traffic, and Weather

U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office said in a statement Wednesday night. The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment.
The summer concert season is heating up with some great live music. Which upcoming performances should you keep an eye out for?
Kim Clijsters invited a fan onto the court during a match, and that wasn't even the strangest part. Watch the video to see what happened.
Dangerously high temperatures break out over the D.C. region for the rest of the week. What you need to know.