You Know Airbnb and Uber. What About DogVacay And TaskRabbit?

Some web-based services allow you to earn extra cash playing with other people's dogs or assembling furniture for them.

DogVacay connects pet owners with people willing to walk a dog, check on a pet or board a pet while the owner is traveling. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — Familiar with the way Airbnb and Uber help you earn extra money on your terms?

Other websites you may not have heard of, offer similar opportunities to bring in added cash.

Author David Pogue details a few of them in his latest book “Pogue’s Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System.”

DogVacay connects pet owners with people willing to walk a dog, check on a pet or board a pet while the owner is traveling.

“Instead of them putting a dog in a cage at a kennel for a week, you keep it, and play with the dog, and your kids get to have a dog,” Pogue told WTOP.

In terms of work, Pogue called it a “fun no-brainer.”

“You’re making $50 a day by hosting somebody’s dog. The site takes 20 percent for being the listing agent,” he added.

Through TaskRabbit, you can get hired to do things like house cleaning, running errands, and assembling IKEA furniture.

“You list what kinds of work you’re good at. They do a background check, you post what your rate is, and then people send work your way. But it’s also useful for those of us on the other side, who need little jobs run for us,” Pogue said.

DogVacay operates in D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Columbia and Silver Spring.

TaskRabbit is available in the D.C. metro area.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.