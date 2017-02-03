WASHINGTON — While I am definitely a wine kind of guy, I also really like beer. And while beer — be it traditional or craft — has long been the king of sports outings and football tailgates, more fans are churning out fancier game-time spreads where wine appears to be gaining popularity.

In our house, we rarely need an excuse to reach for the cork screw over the bottle opener, but when the cooking is elevated from chow to cuisine, the decision is a no-brainer. Wine will win the day every time.

But what wine we select is always predicated on the menu we’re preparing. This Super Bowl, we’re preparing some traditional fare to enjoy with perfectly-paired wines between downs. Of course, we’ll take a time-out between plays to enjoy the beer commercials.

We’re kicking off our Super Bowl with a super bowl of guacamole. Yes, you can pair wine with this popular dip. While the avocado provides richness and the spices add heat, it’s the acidity from the lime juice that I want to play off of. The crisp acidity found in Sauvignon Blanc would make it a good choice, but I think the addition of palate-cleansing bubbles is the way to go. So the wine I want to dip my chips with is the Non-Vintage Segura Viudas Cava Brut Reserva Heredad, Spain. Its tight bubbles shout “party” and spread the lively notes of fresh pineapple, roasted nuts and ripe pear flavor over the whole tongue. The bright acidity keeps the hints of baked bread bright and light on the crisp finish. And the bubbles keep the palate fresh and ready for the next scoop of guacamole. $25

Chicken Wings are my specialty. I make several different varieties, but the one that seems to disappear the fastest are my Asian-inspired version. This year, I am going with the 2014 Chateau Ste. Michelle Eroica Riesling from the Columbia Valley in Washington State as the partner. This wine is a joint effort involving the world-renown German winemaker, Dr. Ernst Loosen, and Chateau Ste. Michele winemaker, Bob Bertheau. Using Washington State fruit, they have produced a Riesling that delivers fresh, slightly spicy flavors of orange, white peach, lemon and lime. Notes of crushed stone and slate blend in seamlessly on the layered finish. The juicy acidity tames and compliments the flavor of the wings and keeps the palate refreshed. $22

I have a friend who is bringing Philly steak-and-cheese sliders over this year. The beef, creamy cheese and sautéed onions will line-up beautifully with the 2013 E. Guigal Crozes-Hermitage from the Northern Rhône Valley region of France. The syrah-based wine offers up a smoky, meaty nose that leads to flavors of dark plum, black cherry and spice in the mouth that cuts through the richness of the meat and cheese. The well-balanced finish has just a hint of black pepper and tobacco notes that pulls it all together. $22

My favorite game-day fare is definitely baby-back ribs and the recipe I plan to use will incorporate a touch of heat (spice) in the rub, so I will need a wine that can stand up to the challenge. The 2015 Dry Creek Vineyards “Heritage Vines” Zinfandel from Sonoma, California will tackle the task with loads of juicy red berry fruit, blueberry jam and warm vanilla flavors. Hints of pepper and spice on the medium-bodied finish makes this wine a great team player with other players on the table. $20

