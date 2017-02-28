Watch or Listen Live: President Trump’s address to Congress

President Donald Trump delivers his first address to Congress Tuesday night.

The President’s advisers say he will use his prime-time speech to declare early progress on his campaign promises, including withdrawing the U.S. from a sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact, and to map a path ahead on legislative priorities, including health care, infrastructure and military spending.

Watch the address live on the video player below. You can also listen to the address on WTOP’s Live Events page.

