Watch live: Giraffe cam to capture calf’s birth

By Ginger Whitaker February 27, 2017 9:00 am 02/27/2017 09:00am
430 Shares
Thousands are watching as April the giraffe awaits the arrival of her calf. (Courtesy Animal Adventure Park/YouTube)

WASHINGTON — All eyes are on April the giraffe, who is expecting a calf any minute now.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, is live streaming video from April’s enclosure. According to the park, April was experiencing “big baby kicks” as of Monday morning as the calf continued to move. Keepers have not yet announced active labor, and said in a Facebook post that both mother and baby are “happy and healthy.”

Thousands of viewers continue to tune into the live stream, which you can watch below, courtesy of the park.

