First-team offense flat

Jay Gruden worries about injuries in preseason, just as everyone really does, so with that being said, it was no surprise to see the starters for only two possessions.

It was a little of a surprise seeing as how the offense went three-and-out twice, failed to gain a yard and showed no rhythm at all. In fact, the Redskins did very little right in the first half.

On the opening drive, Cousins threw incomplete to Terrell Pryor. Rob Kelley gained two yards and then Cousins was sacked for a loss of eight. The second drive began with a Rob Kelley four-yard gain. Cousins then completed a pass to Kelley for five yards, followed by a loss of four by Kelley.

Total yards: -1

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)