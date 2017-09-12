501.5
Nationals release 2018 schedule

By Noah Frank | @NoahFrankWTOP September 12, 2017 1:08 pm 09/12/2017 01:08pm
The field is reflected in the glasses of Washington Nationals' Jose Lobaton before he bats during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game at Nationals Park Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Washington. The Angels won 3-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals have released their 2018 regular season schedule, which begins on the road in Cincinnati on March 29.

The home opener will be against the division rival New York Mets on Thursday, April 5, followed by an off day before the series resumes over the weekend.

The Battle of the Beltways series will expand to six games between the Nationals and Baltimore Orioles in 2018, with three games at Camden Yards beginning on Memorial Day, May 28, and concluding with three at Nats Park Tuesday, June 19 through Thursday, June 21.

Nationals Park will host just 12 July games, as the All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 17.

The regular season concludes at Coors Park in Denver the final weekend of September.

