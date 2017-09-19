Watch live at 7 p.m.: Northam, Gillespie set to spar in 2nd debate

WASHINGTON — The governor’s race between Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and his Republican opponent Ed Gillespie has gotten tight, and voters’ eyes will be on both contenders during Tuesday night’s debate.

The political pugilists are set to spar at Capitol One’s headquarters in Northern Virginia.

It’s the second of three debates and is hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Virginia is one of only two states electing governors in 2017. The race is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on President Donald Trump.

At 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

