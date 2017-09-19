501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Watch live at 7…

Watch live at 7 p.m.: Northam, Gillespie set to spar in 2nd debate

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP September 19, 2017 8:39 am 09/19/2017 08:39am
Share
The two major party candidates running to be the next governor of Virginia, Democrat Ralph Northam (left) and Republican Ed Gillespie (right) are set to square off at the their second debate Tuesday night. (AP)

WASHINGTON — The governor’s race between Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and his Republican opponent Ed Gillespie has gotten tight, and voters’ eyes will be on both contenders during Tuesday night’s debate.

The political pugilists are set to spar at Capitol One’s headquarters in Northern Virginia.

It’s the second of three debates and is hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Virginia is one of only two states electing governors in 2017. The race is getting national attention as a potential early referendum on President Donald Trump.

At 7 p.m., watch the livestream of the debate from WTOP’s news partner, NBC Washington:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
debate ed gillespie Government News Latest News Local News ralph northam Virginia Will Vitka
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?