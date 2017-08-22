Police: DC man exposes himself to woman at bus stop, steals cellphone

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is facing multiple charges after he exposed himself to a woman and stole her cellphone last Friday morning, Fairfax County police said.

Donnell Rojas, 25, exposed himself shortly after 8 a.m. Friday at a bus stop near the intersection of Lee Highway and Graham Road in the Falls Church area, according to police. The woman he approached used her cellphone to take a photo so she could report him, but Rojas then attacked her to take her phone before leaving, police said.

Witnesses helped the victim and directed police to both Rojas and the woman’s cellphone, which he had thrown away nearby.

Rojas has been charged with robbery and indecent exposure. In connection to a similar case reported in the same area in July, he has also been charged with stalking and sexual battery, police said.

Rojas is being held without bond.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that he may be responsible for other incidents in Maryland and D.C. Anyone with information can contact them at 703-691-2131. To submit a tip anonymously, go online or text “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

