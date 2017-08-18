501.5
New charges for driver accused in Charlottesville crash

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 18, 2017 6:04 pm 08/18/2017 06:04pm
WASHINGTON — The man accused of ramming protesters with his car in Charlottesville over the weekend, leading to the death of one woman, is facing additional charges Friday.

Charlottesville Police Department’s criminal investigations division charged James Alex Fields Jr. with five additional felony charges related to the Aug. 12 crash. Fields, 20, is accused of ramming his car into a crowd of counterprotesters Saturday in Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, was already charged with five felonies — second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and hit and run.

The new charges include two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

“The victims related to these charges suffered serious injuries and in some cases permanent physical disabilities,” police said in a statement Friday.

A judge denied Fields bail Monday.

Police say this is an ongoing criminal investigation with “additional charges anticipated in the near future.”

