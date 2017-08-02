Fairfax man arrested in case of body found outside a Warrenton CVS

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a Fairfax County man in the case of a body found outside of a Warrenton, Virginia, CVS Pharmacy.

Bernard Clark Duse Jr., 76, was arrested Wednesday morning for killing Rex Mack Olsen, 64. Olsen was the manager of the CVS and Duse’s supervisor, according to a statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

On July 26, Warrenton police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a death. Police said they found Olsen outside the CVS, dead from a gunshot.

Duse, of Alexandria, has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Sergeant Tim Carter with the Warrenton Police Department at 540-428-9591 or email tcarter@warrentonva.gov.

Below is a map of the area where police say they found Olsen.

