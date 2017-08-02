501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax man arrested in…

Fairfax man arrested in case of body found outside a Warrenton CVS

By Reem Nadeem August 2, 2017 10:14 am 08/02/2017 10:14am
Share

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a Fairfax County man in the case of a body found outside of a Warrenton, Virginia, CVS Pharmacy.

Bernard Clark Duse Jr., 76, was arrested Wednesday morning for killing Rex Mack Olsen, 64. Olsen was the manager of the CVS and Duse’s supervisor, according to a statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Related Stories

On July 26, Warrenton police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a death. Police said they found Olsen outside the CVS, dead from a gunshot.

Duse, of Alexandria, has been charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Sergeant Tim Carter with the Warrenton Police Department at 540-428-9591 or email tcarter@warrentonva.gov.

Below is a map of the area where police say they found Olsen.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
body found Fairfax County, VA News fauquier county Latest News Local News man charged reem nadeem Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?