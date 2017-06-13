2017 Virginia Republican primary results

WASHINGTON — Virginia voters selected nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and House of Delegates seats in the Republican primary on Tuesday. See the results for contested statewide and contested House races in Northern Virginia below after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Governor



Lt. Governor



House of Delegates contested races in Northern Virginia

28th District



50th District



Summary of all state contested races

<br /> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

County Results

(Scroll down to see GOP and other race results by county)

<br /> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

