800

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 2017 Virginia Republican primary results

2017 Virginia Republican primary results

June 13, 2017 5:43 am 06/13/2017 05:43am
Share

WASHINGTON — Virginia voters selected nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and House of Delegates seats in the Republican primary on Tuesday. See the results for contested statewide and contested House races in Northern Virginia below after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Related Stories

Statewide Republican Primary Results

Governor

Lt. Governor

House of Delegates contested races in Northern Virginia

28th District

50th District

Summary of all state contested races

County Results

(Scroll down to see GOP and other race results by county)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Virginia virginia primary election
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 2017 Virginia Republican primary results
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Virginia