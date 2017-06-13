2017 Virginia Democratic primary results

WASHINGTON — Virginia voters selected nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and House of Delegates seats in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. See the results for contested statewide and contested House races in Northern Virginia below after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Governor



Lt. Governor



House of Delegates Contested races in Northern Virginia:

2nd District

13th District



31st District



33rd District



42nd District



51st District



67th District



Summary of all contested races

County Results

(Scroll down to see more race results)

