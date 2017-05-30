Man accused of killing Va. trooper held without bond

WASHINGTON — The Richmond, Virginia, man accused of fatally shooting a Virginia State Trooper during a traffic stop Friday is being held without bond.

Travis Ball, 27, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Richmond General District Court and charged with three felonies in the death of 45-year-old Special Agent Michael Walter.

Walter was riding with a Richmond police officer Friday night when the pair pulled over a car in which Ball was a passenger, police said. Walter approached the passenger side of the car and a shot was fired, police said. Walter died early Saturday morning.

Ball ran away, but was captured the next morning on Virginia’s Northern Neck after a manhunt of about 11 hours. The driver remained at the scene; it’s not known yet whether he’ll face charges.

Ball’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13 at Richmond General District Court at Manchester.

