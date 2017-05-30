Virginia

Man accused of killing Va. trooper held without bond

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP May 30, 2017 1:20 pm 05/30/2017 01:20pm
State Police Superintendent Col. Steven Flaherty addresses reporters in a Richmond public housing complex where a state police special agent was fatally shot on Saturday, May 27, 2017 in Richmond, Va.. Authorities say Special Agent Michael T. Walter was shot Friday after he and a City of Richmond police officer approached a vehicle parked on a street in Mosby Court. Travis A. Ball is being held without bond on charges that include malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (AP Photo/Alanna Durkin Richer)

WASHINGTON — The Richmond, Virginia, man accused of fatally shooting a Virginia State Trooper during a traffic stop Friday is being held without bond.

Travis Ball, 27, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Richmond General District Court and charged with three felonies in the death of 45-year-old Special Agent Michael Walter.

Walter was riding with a Richmond police officer Friday night when the pair pulled over a car in which Ball was a passenger, police said. Walter approached the passenger side of the car and a shot was fired, police said. Walter died early Saturday morning.

Ball ran away, but was captured the next morning on Virginia’s Northern Neck after a manhunt of about 11 hours. The driver remained at the scene; it’s not known yet whether he’ll face charges.

Ball’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13 at Richmond General District Court at Manchester.

