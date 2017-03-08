RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Forms filed by Virginia lawmakers that show gifts they’ve received, what companies they own stock in and who employs them and their immediate family members are now online for public view.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a change in the law in 2015 mandated that the forms be maintained in a searchable database available to the public on the website of the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council. The council was formed following the gifts scandal of former Gov. Bob McDonnell.

The form, called a statement of economic interest, is now filed annually by lawmakers. The newest forms were due Jan. 17.

The law dictates that the forms be made available to the public no later than six weeks after filing.

To find a lawmaker’s form, visit http://ethics.dls.virginia.gov/ .

