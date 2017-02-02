5:15 am, February 4, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Va. lawmakers defeat ban…

Va. lawmakers defeat ban on campaign funds for personal use

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 11:25 pm 02/02/2017 11:25pm
3 Shares

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have spiked legislation that would prohibit using campaign funds for personal use.

A Republican-controlled House panel Thursday voted down the last remaining piece of legislation that would put new limits on how lawmakers use their largely unregulated campaign accounts. Similar pieces of legislation have already been defeated this year.

Virginia has one of the least restrictive campaign finance systems in the country, with lawmakers only barred from using campaign funds for personal use once they close out their accounts.

Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe supported a ban on lawmakers using their campaign accounts for personal use, calling the move a necessary complement to a $100 gift cap that lawmakers approved earlier in his term.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Photo galleries

Photos: The biggest fashion moments from Inauguration Day

First lady fashion has helped define eras, and Melania Trump certainly stunned on Friday. Here’s a look at some of the sartorial hits — and misses — on Inauguration Day.

Topics:
Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Virginia
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Va. lawmakers defeat ban…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia