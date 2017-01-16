5:10 am, January 16, 2017
New drug rules will likely see spike in reports of babies exposed to opioids

By Kathy Stewart | @KStewartWTOP January 16, 2017
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows pills of the painkiller hydrocodone at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Accidental overdoses aren't the only deadly risk from using powerful prescription painkillers _ the drugs may also contribute to heart-related deaths and other fatalities, according to research published Tuesday, June 14, 2016. "As bad as people think the problem of opioid use is, it's probably worse," said Wayne Ray, the lead author and a health policy professor at Vanderbilt University's medical school. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

WASHINGTON — The opioid epidemic is causing more babies to be exposed to drug abuse while they are still in the womb.

In addition to overdose and death, effects of the abuse of opioids include an increase of babies born going through opiate withdrawal.

Carl Ayers, director of family services with the Virginia Department of Social Services, went before the Virginia General Assembly to educate lawmakers about the surge in the number of babies born exposed to drugs, and said the number shot up 21 percent in fiscal 2016 over the previous year.

Ayers said that number will continue to go up, in part because of changes to federal law. The Child Abuse and Prevention Treatment Act, the guiding rules for child protective services at the federal level, have been changed to comply with changes in the Comprehensive Abuse and Recovery Act. Ayers said changes to CAPTA now require health professionals to report all children born with exposed to substance abuse, whether the drugs are illegal or legal.

“And the opioid epidemic … is a lot prescription drugs, not [just] illegal substance abuse. So that’s where you’re going to be seeing an increase in the reporting,” Ayers said.

Topics:
CARA Child Abuse and Prevention Treatment Act Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act kathy stewart Latest News Local News opioid abuse pregnancy Virginia
