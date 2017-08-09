WASHINGTON — Two Maryland-based hotel chains are in the top 5 of U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 Best Travel Rewards Programs.

The publication ranked Bethesda-based Marriott Hotels and Rockville-based Choice Hotels as having the No. 1 and No. 3 hotel rewards programs, respectively.

Marriott Rewards achieved the top ranking because of the ease of earning points and Marriott’s large network of hotels in popular destinations, said U.S. News & World Report travel editor Christine Smith.

Alaska Airlines achieved a three-peat as the No. 1 Best Airlines Rewards Program, because of its mileage-based earning structure instead of the revenue-based rewards practiced by other airlines. Smith said that Alaska Airlines has lots of flights to choose from and that travelers can score free flights with a low number of miles.

U.S. News & World Report considered highly coveted factors in ranking these programs, such as how easy it is to earn a free flight or stay at a hotel, along with extra perks.

This year’s ranking factored in experiences, Smith said, because more and more programs are offering them. These can include buying or bidding experiences, such as meeting a celebrity chef, field passes and suite seats at Redskins games or tickets to Broadway shows.

Top 5 Best Airline Rewards Programs for 2017 5. United MileagePlus (Courtesy U.S. News & World Report)

Top 5 Best Hotel Rewards Programs

Marriott Rewards Wyndham Rewards Choice Privileges World of Hyatt Best Western Rewards

Top 5 Best Airline Rewards Programs

Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan Delta SkyMiles JetBlue TrueBlue Southwest Rapid Rewards United MileagePlus

See the complete list at U.S. News & World Report.

