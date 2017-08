West

Find food, beer, nature and culture in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley

One way to escape D.C.’s suffocating summer humidity? Head west to take in some fresh air and scenic views in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

“I think a lot of people in Washington are familiar with Skyline Drive, maybe Luray Caverns, but there are a ton of great places to explore in that area,” said travel writer and photographer Jess Moss.

Beer lovers can taste their way through the Virginia Valley on the Shenandoah Beerworks Trail, which connects 13 breweries from Harrisonburg to Glasgow, while those seeking an outdoor adventure will find numerous hiking trails and campsites.

One town Moss highly recommends is Staunton, Virginia, which was named one of America’s favorite mountain towns by Travel & Leisure. The downtown area is rich with restaurants, plus there are plenty of historical sites to visit and cultural experiences to check out, including the American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse.

Additionally, Moss says throughout August, Shenandoah National Park is celebrating its second annual Night Sky Festival with constellation tours and presentations from astronomy experts. (AP/Robert F. Bukaty)