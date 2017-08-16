Metro’s largest union to appeal judge’s order to hold new election

WASHINGTON — Metro’s largest union has filed a notice of appeal after a judge ordered new union elections in the midst of heated contract negotiations.

U.S. District Judge George Hazel sided with the U.S. Labor Department last month, citing “clear violations,” including delayed notice of the December 2015 election and a number of irregularities in who was allowed to vote and run for office. The union has admitted rules were not followed

Jackie Jeter was re-elected as head of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 in the contested election.

The judge’s order would invalidate the 2015 election and require a new one to be held under the supervision of the Secretary of Labor soon. Otherwise, the next election is scheduled to be held in the fall of 2018.

The notice of appeal filed Tuesday could delay any new election.

Local 689, which represents a majority of Metro workers, has been working without a contract for more than a year. Union leaders have described the negotiations as tough, with Metro asking for significant cuts.

