Metro shutdowns set for this weekend

WASHINGTON — A pair of Metro shutdowns will disrupt travel this weekend on four lines.

Blue, Orange, Silver lines

There will be no trains Saturday or Sunday between Foggy Bottom and Federal Triangle.

Farragut West and McPherson Square stations will be closed, and there will be no Blue, Orange or Silver Line trains at Metro Center. Red Line trains, however, will still operate at Metro Center.

Related Stories Metro bridge inspections delayed by uncertified equipment Tracking Metro 24/7

Shuttle buses will be available, but riders should consider using the Yellow Line for connections to and from stations between Pentagon and King Street. Riders downtown can consider walking to or from other stations if possible due to the proximity of Farragut North, Metro Center and Gallery Place to locations served by the closed stations.

For example, riders who get to Foggy Bottom and want to transfer to the Red Line could walk to Farragut North, or take the shuttle bus to Farragut West and get on a train at Farragut North rather than going all the way to Metro Center. Walking the entire closed stretch from Federal Triangle to Foggy Bottom is about 1.5 miles.

Due to the shutdown, Silver Line trains are only scheduled to run between Wiehle-Reston East and Ballston, where riders can transfer to or from the Orange Line to continue their trips.

Last trains earlier

On both Saturday and Sunday, the last trains on the Blue and Orange lines will leave earlier than usually scheduled.

On the Blue Line, the last trains will leave Largo Town Center at 11:26 p.m. Saturday (more than an hour earlier than usually scheduled) and 10:10 p.m. Sunday (18 minutes earlier than usual). The last trains will leave Franconia-Springfield at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday and 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, 31 minutes earlier than normal.

On the Orange Line, the last trains are scheduled to leave Vienna at 11:49 p.m. Saturday and 9:52 p.m. Sunday, about 30 minutes earlier than usual. The last trains are scheduled to leave New Carrollton at 12:20 a.m. Saturday night and 10:20 p.m. Sunday night, 14 minutes earlier than normal.

Red Line

On Sunday only, part of the Red Line will be shut down for a safety drill.

Until about 2 p.m. Sunday, White Flint Station will be closed and there will be no trains between Grosvenor-Strathmore and Twinbrook.

During the exercise, shuttle buses will be available between Twinbrook, White Flint and Grosvenor-Strathmore, but riders heading downtown will likely be better off parking at Grosvenor-Strathmore to avoid the shutdown.

Hours

As a reminder, the rail system now closes at 11:30 p.m. weeknights, 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights and is only open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.

The last trains are normally scheduled to leave the end-of-line stations up to 50 minutes before the stated closing time.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.