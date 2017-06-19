DC to lift extended rush-hour parking limits

WASHINGTON — As Metro ends its initial round of 24/7 work zones next week, rush-hour parking rules will change across much of the District.

The District Department of Transportation last year extended the parking restrictions by 30 minutes in each the morning and afternoon rush hours along key corridors using an emergency rule-making process. The parking restrictions will revert to the old hours of 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting Monday, June 26, DDOT spokesman Terry Owens told WTOP in an email.

“Over the next week DDOT will notify the public and begin the process of removing the temporary signs that indicated the longer hours,” Owens said.

There had been some consideration given in the department to maintaining the restrictions beyond the end of Metro’s initial 13 months of round-the-clock work zones, given the significant number of riders who have turned away from Metro during the work and ongoing road construction projects like long-term work on Beach Drive.

Instead, the standard rush-hour restrictions are scheduled to return Monday on the following roads:

1000-5700 Connecticut Avenue NW

1600-5100 Massachusetts Avenue NW

1000-5400 Wisconsin Avenue NW

1900-2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Washington Circle NW

2900-3400 M Street NW

1100-1800 H Street NW

1100-2000 H Street NW

1000 K Street NW

1100-2000 I Street NW

800 11th Street NW

800-900 13th Street NW

800-900 14th Street

800-900 15th Street NW

800 Vermont Avenue NW

800-900 16th Street NW

800 Connecticut Avenue NW

800-900 17th Street NW

800-900 18th Street NW

800-900 19th Street NW

800-900 20th Street NW

900 21st Street NW

3900-4500 Benning Road SE

1500-2100 Benning Road NE

1000-1300 Florida Avenue NE

New York Avenue NW between 7th Street NW and North Capitol Street

600-1600 North Capitol Street NE and NW

1500-3100 Rhode Island Avenue NE to NW

1500-3000 North Capitol Street NE/NW

1000-8000 16th Street NW

800-900 13th Street NW (east side only)

