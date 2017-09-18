Driver of blue truck sought in Stafford Co. hit-and-run that injured boy

WASHINGTON — Officials in Stafford County are searching for the driver of a blue pickup truck that hit an 11-year-old boy on a bike on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. when police were sent to a call of a pedestrian struck at the England Run North apartment complex near Fredericksburg.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found the 11-year-old boy. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Investigators believe that the boy was trying to cross Cynthias Place on his bike when he was struck by the truck.

The truck did reportedly stopped briefly before driving off.

The truck was described as a dark blue, crew cab-style pickup truck with a Philadelphia Eagles stick on the left side of the rear window.

The driver was described as a young Hispanic man with black hair. He was wearing rainbow colored sunglasses on his head. There was also a woman in the front seat of the truck with a child sitting in her lap and another male in the back seat sitting behind the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400, Stafford Crime Solvers at 540-659-2020 or text “Stafford” and your tip to CRIMES (274637).

A map of where the boy was hit can be seen below:



