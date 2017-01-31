Metro investigates train that ran red signal in Alexandria

WASHINGTON — A Metro train is believed to have run a red signal Tuesday morning at the Braddock Road Station.

The train was not providing passenger service at the time, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said.

No equipment was damaged and no one was hurt in the incident that occurred around 10:50 a.m. The The train operator was pulled from running passenger trains, at least temporarily, while Metro investigates, Stessel said.

Metro has been trying to reduce the number of trains that run red signals, which can pose a serious safety risk. At least twice last year, trains came close to colliding because of a train that had run a red signal.

There have been at least 88 red signal violations in the Metro system since 2011.

