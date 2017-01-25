WASHINGTON — All MARC Camden Line trains are suspended between Baltimore and D.C. until further notice after someone was stuck and killed by a train, the Maryland Transit Authority said.

MTA officials said a CSX freight train struck and killed a pedestrian near Riverdale.

Officials urged passengers to use Metro or equivalent Penn Line stations, adding that Camden Line tickets will be honored on either train.

Southbound Metro trains will stop at Greenbelt Station and turn as northbound trains to Baltimore, officials said.

MARC-Camden Line service is suspended until further notice due to trespasser struck. https://t.co/pFECeiwPUJ — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) January 25, 2017

