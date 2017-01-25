8:35 am, January 25, 2017
Camden Line suspended after freight train strikes person

By Hanna Choi January 25, 2017 8:20 am 01/25/2017 08:20am
WASHINGTON — All MARC Camden Line trains are suspended between Baltimore and D.C. until further notice after someone was stuck and killed by a train, the Maryland Transit Authority said.

MTA officials said a CSX freight train struck and killed a pedestrian near Riverdale.

Officials urged passengers to use Metro or equivalent Penn Line stations, adding that Camden Line tickets will be honored on either train.

Southbound Metro trains will stop at Greenbelt Station and turn as northbound trains to Baltimore, officials said.

baltimore Baltimore, MD News camden line hanna choi Local News MARC train marc train suspension Maryland News penn line Sprawl & Crawl suspended Traffic Washington, DC News
