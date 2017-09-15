501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 9:36 pm 09/15/2017 09:36pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL

Allegany 63, Mountain Ridge 7

Arcadia, Va. 36, Snow Hill 27

Arundel 27, South River 26

Baltimore Douglass 12, Patterson 6

Baltimore Northwestern 33, National Academy Foundation 0

Boonsboro 27, Brunswick 0

Broadneck 49, Severna Park 7

Calvert 14, Huntingtown 0

Carver Vo- Tech 38, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Chopticon 31, Thomas Stone 23

Damascus 54, Rockville 6

Dematha 17, McDonogh School 14

Dunbar 40, City College 0

Dundalk 42, Lansdowne 7

Edmondson-Westside 24, Digital Harbor 18

Fallston 35, North East 7

Francis Scott Key 44, Patterson Mill 20

Havre de Grace 52, Perryville 6

Hereford 29, Kenwood 21

John F. Kennedy 48, Northwood 6

Kent Island 41, Kent County 6

Lackey 46, Great Mills 2

Lake Clifton 50, Bluford Drew Jemison 0

Landon 21, Boys Latin 20

Long Reach 21, Wilde Lake 0

Manchester Valley 14, Harwood Southern 6

McDonough 28, Leonardtown 21

Montgomery Blair 34, Wheaton 13

New Era Academy 26, Southwestern 6

North Caroline 42, Cambridge/SD 0

North Point 40, Patuxent 3

Northern Garrett 50, Clear Spring 7

Oakdale 43, Bowie 20

Old Mill 20, Meade 13

Paint Branch 40, Walt Whitman 0

Parkside 25, Easton 13

Perry Hall 49, Patapsco 0

Poolesville 21, Winters Mill 10

Quince Orchard 63, Clarksburg 8

Reginald Lewis 47, FAET 0

Saint James 40, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0

South Hagerstown 48, South Carroll 6

St. Mary’s Ryken 35, Paul VI, Va. 0

Sussex Central, Del. 28, Queen Annes County 17

Walkersville 69, Thomas Johnson 6

Westlake 34, St. Charles 7

Winston Churchill 42, Gaithersburg 13

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?