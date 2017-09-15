PREP FOOTBALL
Allegany 63, Mountain Ridge 7
Arcadia, Va. 36, Snow Hill 27
Arundel 27, South River 26
Baltimore Douglass 12, Patterson 6
Baltimore Northwestern 33, National Academy Foundation 0
Boonsboro 27, Brunswick 0
Broadneck 49, Severna Park 7
Calvert 14, Huntingtown 0
Carver Vo- Tech 38, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Chopticon 31, Thomas Stone 23
Damascus 54, Rockville 6
Dematha 17, McDonogh School 14
Dunbar 40, City College 0
Dundalk 42, Lansdowne 7
Edmondson-Westside 24, Digital Harbor 18
Fallston 35, North East 7
Francis Scott Key 44, Patterson Mill 20
Havre de Grace 52, Perryville 6
Hereford 29, Kenwood 21
John F. Kennedy 48, Northwood 6
Kent Island 41, Kent County 6
Lackey 46, Great Mills 2
Lake Clifton 50, Bluford Drew Jemison 0
Landon 21, Boys Latin 20
Long Reach 21, Wilde Lake 0
Manchester Valley 14, Harwood Southern 6
McDonough 28, Leonardtown 21
Montgomery Blair 34, Wheaton 13
New Era Academy 26, Southwestern 6
North Caroline 42, Cambridge/SD 0
North Point 40, Patuxent 3
Northern Garrett 50, Clear Spring 7
Oakdale 43, Bowie 20
Old Mill 20, Meade 13
Paint Branch 40, Walt Whitman 0
Parkside 25, Easton 13
Perry Hall 49, Patapsco 0
Poolesville 21, Winters Mill 10
Quince Orchard 63, Clarksburg 8
Reginald Lewis 47, FAET 0
Saint James 40, St. John’s Catholic Prep 0
South Hagerstown 48, South Carroll 6
St. Mary’s Ryken 35, Paul VI, Va. 0
Sussex Central, Del. 28, Queen Annes County 17
Walkersville 69, Thomas Johnson 6
Westlake 34, St. Charles 7
Winston Churchill 42, Gaithersburg 13
___
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
_____
Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School
