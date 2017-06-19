502

Tasty Recipes

Strawberry recipes for summer

By Hanna Choi June 19, 2017
WASHINGTON — Strawberry season heralds the coming of summer, and brings with it a repertoire of fresh recipes full of flavor.

Click through the gallery below for strawberry recipes to try this season.

Strawberry season

As one of the most cultivated berries in the United States, according to The Spruce, strawberries are grown in almost every state, but mostly in California and Florida. The growing seasons lasts from January through November, and peak season runs from April through June.

Choosing the best strawberries

When picking strawberries for consumption, select the ones that are brightly colored, firm, shiny and plump. Choose the berries that have the green caps attached, wrote Molly Watson on The Spruce. Since strawberries do not ripen after they’re picked, Watson said avoid berries that are partly white.

Storing the berries

Store strawberries in the refrigerator, preferably in a single layer on a paper towel, or in a moisture-proof container, Watson said. Wash the berries when you’re ready to use them, not before storing them. To freeze strawberries, hull them — removing the inedible green caps — place them on a baking sheet and pop them into the freezer until they’re solid, Watson said. Then, you can transfer them to a Ziploc bag or plastic container until they’re ready for use.

Health benefits

One cup of sliced fresh strawberries is around 50 calories, according to Medical News Today. The berries are rich in vitamin C, potassium, folic acid and fiber. They have been linked to heart health, lowering high blood pressure, reducing inflammation and promoting weight loss. Eating strawberries may help reduce complications from diabetes, such as kidney disease and neuropathy, as well as birth defects in pregnancies.

Related Gallery

10 tasty recipes for your summer produce

Got a haul from the farmers market over the weekend? Not sure what to do with your full basket of CSA fruits and veggies? Ten tasty recipes to carry you through summer.

