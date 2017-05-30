Entire Conn. ghost town goes up for sale

The collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style buildings includes an old-time general store, post office, a mill and a covered bridge. The village of Johnsonville was supposed to be a tourist attraction but now sits abandoned. The asking price is $1.9 million.

WASHINGTON — An abandoned ghost town sprawled across more than five acres in coastal Connecticut is on the market.

Johnsonville, a collection of quaint but somewhat-neglected Victorian-style homes and buildings — including an old-time general store, post office, a mill and a covered bridge — sits on 62 acres in the Moodus section of East Haddam, Connecticut, a small town of less than 10,000 in Middlesex County, about an hour away from New Haven.

The asking price for the village is $1.9 million.

The history of Johnsonville dates back to the 1800s, when the area was part of a thriving mill community. Much later, in the 1960s, a millionaire industrialist purchased the land around the old mill and moved other Victorian-era buildings to the area in hopes of creating a tourist attraction, according to an article about the town’s history in The Hartford Courant.

The current owner of the property is a Danbury, Connecticut-based hotel company, Meyer Jabara Hotels which paid $2.5 million for the property in 2001, according to The Hartford Courant.

The property has gone up for sale before. In a 2014 online auction, the town sold for $1.9 million. But the winning bidder was unable to close the purchase and the deal fell through. More recently, the property was on the market in the spring of 2015 with an asking price of $2.4 million.

Potential uses of the land have included plans for a senior living center, a destination spa, an equestrian center, a vineyard and a set for a movie company.

