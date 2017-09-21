Welch expected to plead guilty in ’96 Pr. William Co. sexual assault case

WASHINGTON — Lloyd Lee Welch is set to plead guilty to a series of 1996 sex crimes against two young girls in Prince William County, Virginia, as part of a plea deal reached during negotiations in the Lyon sisters’ murder case.

Last Tuesday, Welch pleaded guilty in Bedford County, Virginia, to the 1975 murders of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon, who were last seen at Wheaton Plaza in Maryland.

One of the Prince William County victims played a key role the investigators’ ability to identify Welch in connection with the murders of the Lyon sisters.

Welch was convicted and sentenced to 29 years for attacking the young girl while she lived in Delaware.

Montgomery County detectives interviewed Welch 13 times as he served the Delaware sentence.

Welch on Tuesday was sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murders of the Lyon sisters as part of a global plea agreement with prosecutors. Sixty-year-old Welch could be eligible for parole when he’s in his mid-80s.

As part of the global plea announced in Bedford County Circuit Court, Welch’s attorneys said he would plead guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and be sentenced to 12 years in prison. The Prince William sentence would be concurrent to his murder sentence.

Welch’s attorneys and prosecutors say there’s little chance that Welch would ever be paroled.

Welch was indicted on a series of charges for the Prince William County assaults that included rape, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship.

Prince William County prosecutor Paul Ebert said the plea would be limited to the two aggravated sexual battery charges.

The Prince William County attacks occurred more than 20 years after the Lyon sisters were last seen in Montgomery County.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.